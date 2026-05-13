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April 2026

A Marxist assassination conspiracy thriller, a great rock-'em-sock-'em French action movie, and more
Roundup 04/27/2026
  Max Read
What is "Muskism"?
With Quinn Slobodian, Ben Tarnoff, and John Ganz
  Max Read
1:08:37
What I'm reading about Orbán and Hungary, a postwar noir spy thriller set in ruined Frankfurt, and more
Roundup 04/20/2026
  Max Read
What corporate thrillers tell us about the '90s economy
PLUS: Has Forum Brain crossed the gender divide?
  Max Read
A noirish road thriller about violent teenagers, an underrated '90s conspiracy thriller with a great soundtrack, and more
Roundup 04/14/2026
  Max Read
Talking the 'Dark Enlightenment' with John Ganz and Maya Vinokour
Video of our conversation from Night of IDeas
  Max Read
57:27
A horror adventure set in Dark Ages England, a great new play about love and death, and more
Roundup 04/06/2026
  Max Read
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