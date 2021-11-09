'90s Dad Thrillers: a ListNotes toward a theory of the Dad Thriller
'90s Dad Thrillers: a List
Fall music suggestions and a chateau for saleRecommended reading and listening for your weekend
Fall music suggestions and a chateau for sale
Do normal people need to know or care about "the metaverse"?An exclusive Read Max report
Do normal people need to know or care about "the metaverse"?
Geometric solids power ranking and Josh Brolin's space zitherReading, watching, Euclidean space recommendations
Geometric solids power ranking and Josh Brolin's space zither
"Dune" (the movie), annotatedDreams are newsletters from the deep
"Dune" (the movie), annotated
RagequitThe foundational fantasy of Silicon Valley weirdos finds a new application
Ragequit
Maybe we need a moral panic about FacebookSorry, I mean Metaverse, Inc.
Maybe we need a moral panic about Facebook
"Dune," horror stories, and creepy fall musicReading, listening, t-posing recommendations
"Dune," horror stories, and creepy fall music
Why you should read "Read Max" by Max ReadRead Max Read on reading Read Max
Why you should read "Read Max" by Max Read
