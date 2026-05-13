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May 13
•
Max Read
53
3
A rich and evocative Iraq War (?) rom-com
PLUS: a fantastic secret history of freaks and spooks hacking the brai
May 10
•
Max Read
19
5
1
'The Drama' and the microgenerational digital divide
PLUS: The "forklift model" of A.I. education
May 8
•
Max Read
124
17
13
Disturbing '70s-London pulp horror from an underrated master, an ambling stoner conspiracy thriller, and more
Roundup 05/03/2026
May 3
•
Max Read
22
5
3
People prefer A.I. art because people prefer bad art
A Read Max re-run
May 1
•
Max Read
353
29
41
April 2026
A Marxist assassination conspiracy thriller, a great rock-'em-sock-'em French action movie, and more
Roundup 04/27/2026
Apr 27
•
Max Read
18
What is "Muskism"?
With Quinn Slobodian, Ben Tarnoff, and John Ganz
Apr 23
•
Max Read
30
2
1:08:37
What I'm reading about Orbán and Hungary, a postwar noir spy thriller set in ruined Frankfurt, and more
Roundup 04/20/2026
Apr 20
•
Max Read
13
1
What corporate thrillers tell us about the '90s economy
PLUS: Has Forum Brain crossed the gender divide?
Apr 17
•
Max Read
94
23
7
A noirish road thriller about violent teenagers, an underrated '90s conspiracy thriller with a great soundtrack, and more
Roundup 04/14/2026
Apr 14
•
Max Read
26
8
4
Talking the 'Dark Enlightenment' with John Ganz and Maya Vinokour
Video of our conversation from Night of IDeas
Apr 7
•
Max Read
35
3
2
57:27
A horror adventure set in Dark Ages England, a great new play about love and death, and more
Roundup 04/06/2026
Apr 6
•
Max Read
14
4
1
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