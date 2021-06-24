Read Max is a 2x-a-week newsletter by Max Read (that’s me) about the future. Its topics include technology, the internet, culture, politics, speculative fiction, 90s action movies, and Zillow listings I find. Its purpose is to investigate, examine, and articulate the underlying structures, governing ideas, and strange desires that shape the internet — which is to say politics, culture, and daily life — in the 21st century.

Also to share cool/funny links.

I’m a writer and editor whose work has appeared in a number of publications with the words “New York” in the title, including New York magazine, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, and also Bookforum. I’m also a former editor-in-chief of one defunct website (Select All) and one twice-resurrected website (Gawker). I co-founded IRL Club, which, if you haven’t heard of it, was pretty cool. My essay “Going Postal” was selected by Kathryn Schultz for republishing the Best American Essays 2021. I live in, yes, New York.

Read Max’s logo art is courtesy the incomparable Jim Cooke.