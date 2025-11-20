Talking 'American Canto' and Jeffrey Epstein with John Ganz

Greetings from Read Max HQ! Every other Wednesday at 2 p.m., John Ganz (author of The Year the Clock Broke and proprietor of the Unpopular Front Substack) and I host a Substack Live chat about politics, tech, culture, and the pieces we’ve been working on.

This week, we talked about the journalist Olivia Nuzzi, an excerpt from whose new memoir American Canto ran this week in Vanity Fair; her ex Ryan Lizza’s follow-up; Ganz’s annoyed response; the publication of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails; why Epstein would have loved the A.I. age; and what this all has to do with Machiavelli.