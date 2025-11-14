Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

The shift from UBI to concepts like universal high wealth really exposes what Silicon Valley actually wanted all along. When Altman's own study showed people worked less, that was framed as a problem rather than the point. If guranteed income genuinely shifts bargaining power back to workers, no wonder tech executives quietly moved on. The idea that people might have real choice about wether to accept crappy wages seems to terrify the same folks who claim automation will free us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ralph Haygood's avatar
Ralph Haygood
21hEdited

Techno-feudalists may not have been talking much about UBI lately, but I'm confident this Beaverton piece captures their attitude toward it:

"Tech CEOs suggest AI job losses could be offset by UBI which they will violently oppose"

"'I know that people are scared of AI, which nobody asked for, destroying jobs,' explained OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. 'That's why I'm asking all you little people out there to focus instead on how UBI could supplement lost income and allow workers to enter a golden age of leisure time and artistic pursuits. I mean, we billionaires are never going to let that happen, but we'd still rather you focus on that.'"

(https://www.thebeaverton.com/2025/11/tech-ceos-suggest-ai-job-losses-could-be-offset-by-ubi-which-they-will-violently-oppose/)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Read
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture