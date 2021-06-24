Read Max is now on Patreon! Don't subscribe below! Instead, visit and subscribe at https://maxread.email
Over 63,000 subscribers
“Brainy and often funny explorations of our weird future, starting with tech but often branching out into music, film, and other cultural objects. (I both love and hate when Max covers the same subjects that I do, because inevitably after I read his take I feel like he got much closer to the mark.)”...”
“Max and I used to work together at NYMag; He's way smarter than me and I loved listening to him interview people on the phone. There's enough serious stuff in Read Max — about misinformation, Elon Musk sucking, the 'metaverse,' which I still can't really understand outside of the implications for Zendaya in Spider-Man — and weird, cool, internet-ty stuff. Start with "90s Dad Thrillers: a List," which should really feature a Denzel subsection, but I won't hold it against him. ”...”