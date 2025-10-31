Read Max

Devin Fitzpatrick
3h

I appreciate these reflections. I'm stuck on that line from the Argument, that the platforms are not a problem because they are big, but rather big because they are a problem. This strikes me as precisely the key reactionary move that turns what *could* be a substantive reflection on the harms of platforms into a sop to Big Tech: "just manage the harms and you don't need to break them up." Oh, word? And who will manage the harms, RFK Jr.? I don't buy it. This will only result in do-nothingism at best or further radicalization in the name of health at worst.

It's reasonable in principle to be concerned with mitigating consequences and not just nipping causes in the bud, and it's *possible* that material change can happen downstream of cultural intervention generally speaking, but like, if slop is a problem, consider how much capital has been required to produce it! If the companies weren't so big, how could the health harms exist at such scale? In other words, this is what to look out for: someone who says the cultural harms are a problem is likely right, but someone who deemphasizes the material conditions of operations that require massive amounts of capital in favor of a focus on culture isn't serious, even or especially about the culture.

