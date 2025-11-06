Talking Zohran and Kalshi with John Ganz and Jay Kang

Greetings from Read Max HQ! Every other Wednesday at 2 p.m., John Ganz (author of The Year the Clock Broke and proprietor of the Unpopular Front Substack) and I host a Substack Live chat about politics, tech, culture, and the pieces we’ve been working on. Paying subscribers can access the archive of these chats as video and podcast audio.
This week, we w…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Read Max to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.