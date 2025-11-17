A high-level Read Max meeting at the European headquarters

Greetings from Read Max HQ! As longtime readers know, in addition to being the editor/author of this newsletter, the 2011 winner of Village Voice “Best Personal Tumblr” award, etc., I (Max) am a small-business owner, and in this capacity I am always looking to make use of a core small-business strategy, to wit, exploiting my immediate family for labor.

To this end, for many years now I have been wheedling and pleading with my wife, Ari, (pictured above) to contribute some writing to this newsletter, rooted, ideally, in her three main hobbies: (1) reading intimidating literature in translation; (2) hunting down tasteful, unique, and sometimes even affordable furniture and other home goods; and (3) unearthing and consuming streaming-platform documentaries about scandals, cults, crime, etc.

My campaign seems to have finally paid off. Ari has (vaguely) agreed to write a semi-regular reading-recommendation column. (Stay tuned!) More immediately--and even better to the knick-knack-appreciating perverts among you--she’s agreed to co-author the upcoming Read Max Gift Guide. (In your inbox soon!)

Best of all, though, she’s volunteered to help you--Read Max paid subscriber--solve your own home-goods problems. I’ll let her introduce the proposition herself: