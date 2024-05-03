Read Max
Read Max
What is A.I.-generated audio good for?
6
0:00
-29:25

What is A.I.-generated audio good for?

Another episode of the Read Max Experimental Audio Product
Max Read
May 03, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Greetings from Read Max HQ, and please, enjoy this, the second episode of the Read Max Experimental Audio Product--a “podcast”-style reading of this week’s newsletter. In addition to the embed above, the podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts here, as well as many other popular podcast platforms. It can also technically be found on Spotify but I recommend you do not find it there. On the podcast, as well as in this newsletter, I am discussing two items drawn from this week’s newsletter:

  • A.I.-generated audio: What is it good for? What is it even good at? And in what ways will it make all of our lives worse?

  • Marques Brownlee, the last great gadget blogger

The Read Max podcast is free for all readers/listeners. If you enjoy it, or if you enjoy any of the various the Read Max non-audio products, please considering subscribing and helping to fund this unique blend of independent journalism, mediocre jokes, middling ideas, and amateurish execution.

6 Comments
Read Max
Read Max
Explaining the weird new future, one podcast at a time. Subscribe for internet culture, mega-platform grotesquerie, crypto conspiracies, deep forum lore, fringe politics, and other artifacts of what's to come.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Max Read
Recent Episodes
One weird trick for fixing Hollywood
  Max Read
A.I. and writing: What we won in the strike
  Max Read
Talking with former Threads editor-in-chief Katie Notopoulos
  Max Read and Katie Notopoulos