Which Houthi P.C. Small Group Member are you?

Greetings from Read Max HQ! We’re back with another episode of [Untitled Read Max Audio Property]. This week, The Intercept’s Sam Biddle and Read Max’s Max Read discuss:

The hottest group chat in the galaxy: “Houthi PC small group.” What is the worst thing about this chat? What were the discussions with The Atlantic’s lawyers like? Is Sam more of a Michael Waltz or a J.D. Vance?

The “Abundance Agenda”: What distinguishes the program articulated in Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s new book from the techno-optimism of Marc Andreessen? What can we salvage from the idea of “abundance”? Which was the best arcology in Sim City 2000?

Articles discussed in the podcast