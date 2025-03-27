Read Max
Read Max
Which Houthi P.C. Small Group Member are you?
11
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:08:45
-1:08:45

Which Houthi P.C. Small Group Member are you?

Sam and Max talk Signal group chats and the Abundance Agenda
Max Read
Mar 27, 2025
11
3
Share
Transcript

Greetings from Read Max HQ! We’re back with another episode of [Untitled Read Max Audio Property]. This week, The Intercept’s Sam Biddle and Read Max’s Max Read discuss:

  • The hottest group chat in the galaxy: “Houthi PC small group.” What is the worst thing about this chat? What were the discussions with The Atlantic’s lawyers like? Is Sam more of a Michael Waltz or a J.D. Vance?

  • The “Abundance Agenda”: What distinguishes the program articulated in Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s new book from the techno-optimism of Marc Andreessen? What can we salvage from the idea of “abundance”? Which was the best arcology in Sim City 2000?

A brief reminder: This podcast and the associated newsletter are 99.99 percent funded by the generous support of paying Read Max subscribers. If you’re enjoying the audio or textual products offered by Read Max, please consider upgrading to subscribe. For the price of roughly one beer a month, you’ll get access to the weekly paywalled “Recommendations” newsletter, plus the smug satisfaction of knowing you’re subsidizing the freeloaders who are increasing their I.Q. weekly by consuming Read Max.

Articles discussed in the podcast

Discussion about this episode

Read Max
Read Max
Explaining the weird new future, one podcast at a time. Subscribe for internet culture, mega-platform grotesquerie, crypto conspiracies, deep forum lore, fringe politics, and other artifacts of what's to come.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Max Read
Recent Episodes
What if "A.I." is just more surveillance?
  Max Read
The Silicon Valley canon and malformed publics
  Max Read and John Ganz
What the hell is going on with Elon Musk?
  Max ReadQuinn Slobodian, and John Ganz
Elon Musk and our other new DOGE overlords
  Max Read and John Ganz
Talking with John Ganz about J.D. Vance, Peter Thiel and the tech right
  Max Read
[PODCAST] A guide to the new annoying A.I. influencer guy
  Max Read
[PODCAST] Google's AI Overview fiasco
  Max Read