What if "A.I." is just more surveillance?

Greetings from Read Max HQ! Today, the first in what I hope will be a regular series with my old friend Sam Biddle, senior technology reporter at the Intercept and a former writer for Gawker and Valleywag, in which we discuss tech-industry news and bullshit that otherwise wouldn’t make it into the newsletter. In this episode we’re talking:

A.G.I., A.I., and why we hate the term;

Sarah Wynn-Williams’ new book on Facebook and Facebook’s bizarre reaction to it; and

our favorite files from the J.F.K. release

(Longtime subscribers will remember Sam as the author of the guest post “True Life: For reasons I don't fully understand I bought hundreds of Cold War-era military slides on eBay” and the source of the legendary post “Why is this cyber-education nonprofit selling a $13,000 occult artifact on eBay?”)

Links to some of what we discuss in this podcast: