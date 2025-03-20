What if "A.I." is just more surveillance?

Greetings from Read Max HQ! Today, the first in what I hope will be a regular series with my old friend Sam Biddle, senior technology reporter at the Intercept and a former writer for Gawker and Valleywag, in which we discuss tech-industry news and bullshit that otherwise wouldn’t make it into the newsletter. In this episode we’re talking:
A.G.I., A.I., and why we hate the term;
Sarah Wynn-Williams’ new book on Facebook and Facebook’s bizarre reaction to it; and
our favorite files from the J.F.K. release
(Longtime subscribers will remember Sam as the author of the guest post “True Life: For reasons I don't fully understand I bought hundreds of Cold War-era military slides on eBay” and the source of the legendary post “Why is this cyber-education nonprofit selling a $13,000 occult artifact on eBay?”)
Links to some of what we discuss in this podcast:
“People Are Using AI to Create Influencers With Down Syndrome Who Sell Nudes,” by Emanuel Maiberg
“CIA, Walter Elder ‘Family Jewels’ memorandum for William E. Colby, ‘Special Activities,’ Secret/Sensitive/Eyes Only, June 1, 1973, 7 pp.”
