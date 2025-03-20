Read Max
What if "A.I." is just more surveillance?
What if "A.I." is just more surveillance?

Sam Biddle talks A.G.I., surveillance, and Facebook
Max Read
Mar 20, 2025
Transcript

Greetings from Read Max HQ! Today, the first in what I hope will be a regular series with my old friend Sam Biddle, senior technology reporter at the Intercept and a former writer for Gawker and Valleywag, in which we discuss tech-industry news and bullshit that otherwise wouldn’t make it into the newsletter. In this episode we’re talking:

  • A.G.I., A.I., and why we hate the term;

  • Sarah Wynn-Williams’ new book on Facebook and Facebook’s bizarre reaction to it; and

  • our favorite files from the J.F.K. release

(Longtime subscribers will remember Sam as the author of the guest post “True Life: For reasons I don't fully understand I bought hundreds of Cold War-era military slides on eBay” and the source of the legendary post “Why is this cyber-education nonprofit selling a $13,000 occult artifact on eBay?”)

Links to some of what we discuss in this podcast:

Max Read
