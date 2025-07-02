Steelmanning Peter Thiel

My friend John Ganz and I reformed our intermittent podcast this week to talk about New York Times columnist Ross Douthat’s interview with PayPal founder Peter Thiel. Among the topics covered:

Why Thiel is obsessed with Greta Thunberg, who he seems to think is the Antichrist;

What “steelmanning” is, and why it’s damaged Thiel’s ability to answer questions from even friendly interviews;

The Zohran Mamdani campaign as anti-Thiel politics.

You can listen to the podcast here, or on whatever platforms you get your podcasts from.

