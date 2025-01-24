Read Max
What the hell is going on with Elon Musk?
What the hell is going on with Elon Musk?

A discussion with John Ganz and Quinn Slobodian
Max Read
,
Quinn Slobodian
, and
John Ganz
Jan 24, 2025
Transcript

Greetings from Read Max HQ! A bonus newsletter this week containing a podcast with

John Ganz
of Unpopular Front and
Quinn Slobodian
, Professor of International History at Boston University and author of the forthcoming Hayek’s Bastards: Race, Gold, IQ, and the Capitalism of the Far Right. Among the topics discussed: Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, cryptocurrency, Las Vegas, and Jensen Huang’s leather jacket.

Links

