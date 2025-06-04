Two deeply upsetting photographs

Greetings from Read Max HQ! Today’s post is a Read Max audiovisual product featuring cohost Sam Biddle, senior technology reporter at The Intercept.

Yesterday Sam and I “went live” to talk about a set of new stories on tech’s ever-increasing ties to the defense industry:

What do these partnerships tell us about the present and future of the tech industry, A.I., and geopolitics?

Also up for discussion: What’s going on at Apple? And two distinctly unsettling photographs, the first of Luckey and Zuckerberg breaking bread…

…and the second, a sort of wedding-announcement pic of former Apple designer Jony Ive and OpenAI C.E.O. Sam Altman:

Please enjoy, here on Substack, or, without video, on any of your preferred podcast platforms!