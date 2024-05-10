Read Max
[PODCAST] Egg Horror A.I. Recipe Videos! Cyberpunk Scam Miami! Bitcoin Freak-Enforced Mandatory 4 Non-Blondes Singalong!
[PODCAST] Egg Horror A.I. Recipe Videos! Cyberpunk Scam Miami! Bitcoin Freak-Enforced Mandatory 4 Non-Blondes Singalong!

The Read Max Experimental Audio Product takes on viral recipes
Max Read
May 10, 2024
Transcript

Greetings from Read Max HQ! In today’s episode of the Read Max Podcast--an experimental audio product in which I read the text of the newsletter for busy and/or illiterate subscribers--we’ll be covering the following:

  • What the fuck is up with this weird fucking recipe video? And what can it tell us about the effect of A.I. on social media?

  • Miami watch: Zoomer con-man package-return scam edition

  • Celebrating the insane Bitcoin guy who spoke at OSU commencement and made everyone there sing 4 Non Blondes

In addition to the embed above, the podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts here, as well as many other popular podcast platforms. It can also technically be found on Spotify but I recommend you do not find it there.

If you enjoy the Read Max Experimental Audio product please consider subscribing to Read Max, a broadly beloved twice-weekly newsletter guide to the future. Read Max’s independent reporting and criticism is funded almost entirely by paying subscribers, whose generosity is matched only by their mental illness.

