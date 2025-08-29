Read Max

Joshua Hughes
17h

What I think is missing from this AI discourse is a dose of reality. The typical workflow at most (if not all) businesses that use any kind of transactional systems (ERPs, warehouse management systems, marketing tech) is to get emailed a spreadsheet, filter and sort it, probably override a few numbers, maybe VLOOKUP some data emailed by someone else, then re-format it for whatever other system the data needs to go into, with different names for everything field you got out of the previous systems--or maybe you even have to hand key it in because it takes too long to mass upload and your IT team is too busy. I don't get the impression most of the developers or fanboys and fangirls have worked in a regular office in a long time. It's pretty much the same as it was in 90s, but now you have to maintain data across even more systems that do not talk to each other despite what the consultants tell you. AGI will not solve this problem.

The Vaping Trauma Surgeon
16h

That Roose quote is interesting. I would have thought the web3 "trauma" for tech journalists had come from recognizing the whole thing as a fraud, using their writing to unmask it, and seeing that... not matter at all.

I also have to say I'm a little bemused by how much people lean on the crypto phenomenon to interpret AI/LLMs. I don't think it's wrong to do some meta-analysis of hype cycles, but (at least to my eyes) five minutes with the actual technology is enough to see that LLMs are "real" in a way crypto never was.

