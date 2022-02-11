Web3: The Read Max Report
An idiosyncratic and highly biased explainer/glossary/burn book/reading list about the technological-cultural phenomenon known as web3 and its associated philosophies, fandoms, and scams
How to use this report
Welcome to the first Read Max Report. This report concerns the technological-cultural phenomenon known as web3 and its associated philosophies, fandoms, and scams. While it is organized as a kind of encyclopedia, the report functions as a combination explainer, glossary, notebook, and burn book. It is a highly personal, deeply bias…