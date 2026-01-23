Read Max

Tim
20h

You showed great restraint in only using one ?! after the “not racist in the sense that is morally pejorative” quote

AnonymousBosch
20hEdited

Ya know, I think my default method of consuming Internet: "Be Real Late To The Party, But Not Like, Boomer Late" might be worth a whole self help empire.

For instance, I still recall talking to a fellow intern at an engineering school in 2004 about this hot shit website called Facebook I had to get on cause only a few schools could be on it and my nerd school was. That kid sucked, his description seemed lame, so I didn't bother. Around 2006 I'm at a warehouse party and I express amazement at how they pulled it all together so quick and they're like "we just told people on facebook". I hop on, its pretty good for that stated purpose but already the cracks are beginning to show and by 2008 I delete the account, to which I credit not letting myself have been on long enough that this weird sunk cost fallacy (Delete your twitter. Jesus fucking christ. I don't want to hear about the work you put in it or your followers. If your lifes magnum opus is a webpage on a nazi forum no one uses, you can feel free to nuke it) that stymies everyone else could sink in.

The next 18 years have been nonstop stories, increasingly deranged, from people who didn't get off it. Oh, you can't see your friends posts, the whole reason you got on it? So what keeps you there? They run a shitty Craigslist clone? So what there's no scams, its easy to find your stuff? Oh its HARDER, Scammier, AND they show you ads? Nice cool. Its also run by nazis who do Stanford Prison Experiments and are directly responsible for at least one genocide. I see why its so, so hard for you to hit delete.

Likewise people talked SO much shit about Gawker in the early days and I was like why the fuck would I care about some rich new york asshole who goes to parties professionally. More to the point, why would I care or even have an opinion about a website that makes fun of them? And now, afterwards, a sizeable number of people still seem to think its that 2010 toxic swamp of weird gossip.

Meanwhile I check it out around 2014-15 (the "On Smarm" era) when it and its constellation are about the only place writers can actually discuss reality as it is without the Journalistic Remove Style. Jezebel, Deadspin, Gawker, hell even Jalopnik all had good social commentary. And, AND most importantly I was in too late to ever want to get involved with commenting. There were the power users that I would never get as prominent as, there was the weird toxic soup of cranks, boomer commenters, and drive by racists, in the greys I'd have to talk to if I even wanted to try, and I just stayed out of it. Got all the good and none of the bad.

Show up late, if its any good it'll be there in a couple years, get in on the peak and fucking bail when it gets lame. Take none of it personally.

Also, never, EVER get attached to a fucking social media handle, jesus fucking christ.

