Kalen
2d

Thanks for the hat tip- fittingly a nicety for which LLMs are not architecturally suited (and in the case of buffing off different kinds of software licenses and spitting out plausibly deniable plagiarism for students, are essentially the business model).

I wonder how many details in that book review are simply fabricated- it's like to be at least a quarter and potentially quite more- and trending towards the lower end of that list inherently hinges on a pretty similar document existing in its training corpus, which I suspect our credulous erstwhile book review didn't expend any effort to find.

I think your point about what good this piece of writing would actually be- who would actually publish it, who would find its output useful, whose labor could it actually replace or augment- is really the core economic problem of generative AI that they desperately need the hype machine to drown out. None of these companies are profitable. They continue to lose money per generation even with their most eye-watering subscription services. Each milestone performance (which time and time again are shown to be far more the product of leaked answers than some kind of synthetic intellect) is sitting off to one side buried under the useless legal briefs without actual citations. Skills they perform well are skills for which there already exists an eye-watering volume of successful material that doesn't infer an GPU-melting cost. Meme generation is not a trillion dollar industry. Puffed up student papers that adjuncts are too exhausted to troubleshoot for their obvious faults are not a trillion dollar industry. Spam and content farming might be a trillion-dollar industry- but it's also the focus of billions of dollars of effort to circumvent and avoid. This is almost by definition a book review the sort of people who care about book reviews will *actively avoid reading.*

nemo
2d

I imagine ChatGPT would be somewhat less successful at summarising a new book that hasn't been widely analysed. OTOH I reckon it could probably muscle out the lower end of pop history

