Read Max is, of course, a celebrated newsletter, a lifestyle brand, a huge career mistake, often late, etc. etc. but it is also, sometimes, a media newsletter, and, on occasion, a place for keen minds to sharpen their wits on devious puzzles of logic and trivia. This week’s edition of Read Max—fans will be ecstatic to learn—is a “classic Read Max Puzzler™” with a media bent: a special quiz to test your memory of celebrity profiles of the last year or so.

Here at Read Max HQ we have noticed (and are not alone in having noticed) that a certain style of headline has recently become the default for celebrity profiles and interviews. You know: “CELEBRITY_NAME Is Here For It.” “CELEBRITY_NAME Doesn’t Have Time For This.” “CELEBRITY_NAME Is Ready to Take a Bow.” While the form of the sentence headline is not by any means a new innovation in magazine journalism (probably the most celebrated celebrity profile of all time was called “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold”), its examples have slowly, over the last few years, taken on an exquisitely vacant neutrality—an oddly fascinating, almost mannerist blankness that is as thrilling as it is alienating. Nevertheless, while the style no doubt has its uses in the age of SEO, celebrity social-media accounts, and stan armies, it does present certain problems: It can be difficult to remember, e.g., which celebrity “is ready to play by her own rules” and which “is ready for a new life.”

But perhaps you are built different. What better way to test your media diet, your memory, and your ability to process these headlines, than with a quiz?

Can you match the celebrity to the profile headline?

The headlines

Is Doing Great, Thanks Is in Control Is Unafraid to Face Industry Injustice Is a Force to Be Reckoned With Is Dead Serious Doesn’t Care If You Like Him Doesn't Care if You Can't See Him Has Heard It All Is Done Being Quiet Is Speaking Speaks to the Moment Comes into Her Own Is Ready to Play By Her Own Rules Is Ready to Tell You Who She Is Is Ready for a New Life Is Directing This Movie Has Always Understood the Assignment Was Right All Along Deserves An Apology. But She Doesn’t Want One. Gets What She Wants Figured It Out on the Way Is Feeling It Is Feeling It All Is Finally Feeling It Is Keeping Busy Is Doing the Most Are Doing the Most Is Not Signing Off Just Yet Is Here Now

The celebrities

A. Tara Reid

B. Kodi Smit-McPhee

C. Sophie Turner

D. J. Smith Cameron

E. Sandra Oh

F. Tkay Maidza

G. Adam Driver

H. Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

I. Owen Wilson

J. Huma Abedin

K. Shonda Rhimes

L. Arlo Parks

M. Shannen Doherty

N. Phoebe Robinson

O. John Cena

P. Emma Roberts

Q. Jamie Dornan

R. Alicia Keys

S. Betty Gilpin

T. Gigi Hadid

U. Lyyke Li

V. Kristen Chenoweth

W. Hilary Duff

X. Kehlani

Y. Jonathan Bailey

Z. Kourtney Kardashian

AA. Gal Gadot

BB. Parker Posey

CC. Spencer Pratt

Stumped? Click here (or scroll down) to see the answers!

