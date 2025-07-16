Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kalen's avatar
Kalen
3d

I think there are two forces dialectically melding to create the Applecore style.

The first is a sort of libertarian insistence that these tools that routinely drive us batty are in fact just gateways to an Aristotelian good life. A sneaking suspicion that phones sneak through an addiction-adjacent cognitive glitch that confounds our perceptions our perceptions of what is good with what demands attention is nigh-universal now; an ad that actually showed how most people used Apple products would be likely be a deterrent. And so just like how booze ads show people knocking back a couple with friends after a hard day of honest work rather than get lit on Thunderbird and falling out of tree, the Applecore view clings desperately to a 'bicycle of the mind' vision of purely facilitating eudamonia.

The other force, of course, is that Apple is an enormous pile of money. The actual human energies at play in a conversation with your people- sarcasm, sex, cliqueishness, grief, politics, opinions- can't help but be viewed by the pile of money as threats to its basic fungability (even if we all have the hunch that a corporation with a spine might actually pull ahead).

And so we get Applecore- what if you lived a life of good work and good leisure but an HR rep came along. It's the almost-fun of a company retreat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mapledurham's avatar
Mapledurham
3d

Hilarious - so much passive aggression (Blair with the beanbag!), over-organization, and forced ebullience. Is this how Apple employees are encouraged to communicate with each other, I wonder?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Read
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture