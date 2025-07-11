Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inside Outrance's avatar
Inside Outrance
1h

The situation is definitely unintentionally funny in a way that rhymes with something written by Douglas Adam in the same way that Trump is sometimes unintentionally funny in a way that rhymes with a snappy comeback from a catty queen, the bad analogies written by high school students, or maybe even a bit by an absurdist stand up comedian or improv group, if you want to be extra generous. If it were happening in another medium or under different circumstances, it might genuinely be kind of funny, but, given their power, money, and sway on things in the real world, it's almost impossible to enjoy the humor in any but the most abstract or disassociated sense.

Still, I suppose it's good sometimes to try to find humor where you can and at least try to laugh at the absurdity of it all lest your bitterness, pain, and anger turn you into some sort of anthropoHitler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Calder McHugh's avatar
Calder McHugh
1h

Great stuff. My first thought when I saw the Grok madness was that it’s simply being trained and learning much more from Twitter writ large than other LLMs. Even if it’s not always trying to ape musk himself, it’s learning from and interacting with a site that’s increasingly friendly to musk-lite posting, which itself does have the tendency to spin off/be a cousin of the more virulent shit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Read
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture