Kit Noussis
2h

The thought occurred to me the other day that the guardrails and railroads for the AI appear to be doomed to fail, but you have articulated the consequences of this nicely.

I know the researchers are going to continue to try to understand LLMs and transformer models, but I highly doubt they are going to get anywhere with it. They want to understand them in order to improve them but they are already hitting walls. My intuition is that they will remain black boxes.

"Marge, let's take the mystery box. It could even be a boat! You know how much we've wanted one of those."

Ian Douglas Rushlau
6m

Where on earth might Grok have picked up that verbal tic?

Imagine fascists randomly blurting out non sequitur gibberish about 'White Genocide' any time they open their mouths.

Oh right, I don't have to imagine-

(from: https://www.splcenter.org/resources/hatewatch/kentucky-politician-claimed-jewish-people-promote-white-genocide-2017-private-chat/)

"“White genocide” is the unfounded antisemitic conspiracy theory that shadowy figures – often Jewish people – use immigration to dilute the population of majority-white countries. The conspiracy theory, also called the “great replacement,” has become a mainstream political talking point. "

Also-

(from: https://www.americanprogress.org/article/white-supremacy-returned-mainstream-politics/)

"French author and far-right activist Renaud Camus coined the phrase “le grand remplacement” in a 2011 book11 to argue that Muslim immigration to France was a form of genocide against the country’s native population that required drastic action in response. This concept is not new. It echoes the ideas of early 20th-century American eugenicists Madison Grant and Lothrop Stoddard, whose work F. Scott Fitzgerald lampooned in The Great Gatsby. The packaging is different, but the fresh language makes Camus’ ideas particularly dangerous...

Former Republican presidential candidate Pat Buchanan put the cultural genocide argument clearly when defending President Trump’s categorization of developing African nations as “shithole countries.”56 He explained that nonwhite immigrants tend to vote Democratic and thus are a threat to what he called “America’s vanishing white majority.”

