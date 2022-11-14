Greetings from Read Max HQ! Most weeks, this “roundup” post for paying subscribers consists of culture recommendations with only accidental relevance to the news cycle. Every once in a while, though, something happens -- like, say, a Bahamian polycule misplaces $16 billion, or the world’s wealthiest man and some of his buddies accidentally buy a k-pop message board -- that’s so directly within the scope of the Read Max mission (“explaining the new weird future in a distinctly unprofessional manner”) that it seems worth focusing our recommendations there. Last week’s roundup newsletter, which featured some reading recommendations around Twitter, was popular enough that I’ll expand the concept this week, sharing a bunch of articles/newsletters/Twitter threads that I’ve been reading as I try to wrap my head around what’s going on with the FTX meltdown.

We’ll start with some background about FTX.