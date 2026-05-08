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Jonah Karlin's avatar
Jonah Karlin
16h

I’d figured that we were meant to assume that Emma was meant to be closer to Charlie’s age than Zendaya really is to Pattinson. I know your analysis is mostly metatextual in its consideration of the actors’ ages, but doesn’t the movie itself suggest less of a generational divide between the characters? I’m thinking particularly about the scene where Emma is recording her “manifesto,” and she’s using a chunky early/mid 2000s desktop computer. It would’ve been outdated by nearly a decade when Zendaya herself was the same age, circa 2012-2014.

Also, in my experience being the same “cusper” age as Zendaya, I’ve found that my elder Millennial friends are generally more forgiving of past transgressions than my younger Zoomer friends. Maybe that has something to do with the roles social media and “accountability culture” have played in our lives since our formative years. Not to say there aren’t exceptions to this rule, but I found that this movie seemed generally unconcerned with the real-life generational gap between the couple.

Personally (and I know this isn’t really a hot take), I think Borgli is saying more about how the superficiality of identity politics has seeped its way into our sense of morality, regardless of generational divide. Rachel’s reaction feels authentic to me not because she’s older than Emma and excepting her own pre-documented transgression, but because she’s immersed in a culture where any opportunity to claim victimhood (in her case, vicariously through her cousin) is rewarded with sympathy and credibility, and an onus is placed on the “aggressor” to be held accountable at all costs.

Minor disagreements aside, this was a really great read about a really fascinating case-study of a movie. Thanks for writing!

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Moo Cat's avatar
Moo Cat
17h

You put this in the footnote, but your Drama discourse made me think about my own identity as an "elder millennial" (approximately Pattinson's age) and how many of the people I know are more fatalist than judgy. Or, I was judgy (in the 10's) and grew into fatalism just fine. I had family who worked with computers so I grew up fully interneted; a lot of my cohort got internetted in late high school and college. I like the Zoomers, generally, I just think they don't know what they don't know because they never had to understand html and how the internet (used to) be made by a bunch of humans making human decisions, it isn't the magic that the platforms want you to think it is. The really mystifying people to me are generally the ones born in the 90's. Zendaya and Pattinson are great actors who can play against the impulses of their generations.

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