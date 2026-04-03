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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
3d

Thanks, I hate it.

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BRAC's avatar
BRAC
3d

You're right of course that incentives are at the root of how we use the tools we have access to. Still, it seems to me that the ability to produce infinite bullshit for zero marginal cost is far from a non-event, or any kind of continuity. It's probably fair to say, if a tad cynical, that profit motives have always prevailed over the love of truth and good prose; but the idea of reducing to nothing the friction involved in the production of useless slop makes me yearn for the impossible peak that would stand above the oncoming bullshit tsunami I smell on the wind.

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