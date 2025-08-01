Read Max

Kalen
5h

I suspect a usual linguistic handle was lost when 'nerd' and 'intellectual' collapsed into each other to mean 'people interested in things' without drawing any epistemological distinction between them. These people are nerds, taking their long-avowed revenge- people whose talents latched onto a tractable puzzle in some intellectual pocket universe, saw that other people hadn't followed them there, and concluded that meant they'd won all the games. Computers are cool! They can be useful! People that can figure out how to make them do things have a useful skill that is perhaps related to other useful skills. But ultimately 'I can type things into the rule-following machine that make things appear in the universe behind the screen' really sets horrible precedents for, oh, most human endeavors- including the science that gets nodded towards as a polestar but isn't really what most of them are interested in learning or doing.

M. R.
6h

Self-reported coding acumen as legitimizer of authority means two-beer me is the rightful God-king of all I survey, while me with a mild case of the sniffles is a plebeian worm unfit to govern a pet rock.

