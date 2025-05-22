Read Max

Ian Douglas Rushlau
'It would be wrong, given how isolated each of our examples was, and dissimilar the ultimate forms of their utilitarianism were, to think of this as a “movement” or even as a “philosophy”--it seems to me more to be a kind of pattern of thought, cultivated, exacerbated, and calcified online.'

I'll offer my two cents (I happen to be a clinical psychologist who worked for a number of years with violent offenders in prisons and psychiatric hospitals, as well as community mental health centers)-

Let's not be too quick to dismiss the possibility a person can be mentally ill, and severely mentally ill at that, and still express superficially coherent notions. That a person might be well read, and can recite philosophical sounding terms and elaborate concepts, does not preclude profound psychological disturbance, including elements of psychosis (e.g. delusions, paranoia and what is termed formal thought disorder).

Human beings are predisposed to constructing a consistent narrative of events, so we feel less at the mercy of inexplicable behavior and events. But we should not mistake that wish for things to fit into a comprehensible narrative for an accurate account.

However this person saw their actions, or anyone else seeks to make sense of them, they can simply be the result of psychopathology.

Robert Polik
A great book on "Radical Utilitarianism" of a different strain is Strangers Drowning by Larissa MacFarquhar. The title might make it sound like it's all about Peter Singer and Effective Altruism, and these concepts do get name-checked throughout the book, but it's mostly profiles of the lives of extreme altruists and how they arrived at their worldview.

Profiling these individuals back to back to back makes their similarities really clear: they all share a worldview that definitely matches your phrase "Radical Utilitarianism." Unlike the Silicon Valley effective altruists who basically see utilitarianism as one big linear optimization problem, these extreme altruists seemed to have over-developed skills of abstract thought. One example I still remember is that three different profiles mentioned the subjects stopped believing in God when they realized that so much of the world followed some other religion, and there was no reason to believe one was "correct" over the others.

I feel like EA zealots, the extremists described in your post, or these extreme altruists all think about the world in an abstract manner that's strange and off-putting to most people. The book does a great job of exploring worldview while profiling extremely interesting, and often admirable people. Abstract thought like this is more accessible than ever, and not just on forums.

I picked up the book because it inspired the "Bad Art Friend" situation several years ago, I definitely didn't think I'd be talking about it in contexts like this.

