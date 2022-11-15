As various Read Max subjects and fascinations descend into chaos and recrimination, it feels like it’s time to take some reader questions.
Discussion topics are up to you: I’m looking for burning questions, incisive comments, great recommendations, and truly worthwhile shitposts. Last time we did a mailbag we discussed whether Facebook is still scary, the idea of the “Mom Thriller,” and how I organize my digital life; I get the feeling this time around people may have some questions or thoughts about, ohh, I don’t know, FTX? Twitter? EMSAM patches?
Please leave your queries and complaints below, or respond directly to this email.And thank you, as always, for your continued support of my worst instincts and stupidest ideas.
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Seeking your questions for a Read Max mailbag
As various Read Max subjects and fascinations descend into chaos and recrimination, it feels like it’s time to take some reader questions.
Discussion topics are up to you: I’m looking for burning questions, incisive comments, great recommendations, and truly worthwhile shitposts. Last time we did a mailbag we discussed whether Facebook is still scary, the idea of the “Mom Thriller,” and how I organize my digital life; I get the feeling this time around people may have some questions or thoughts about, ohh, I don’t know, FTX? Twitter? EMSAM patches?
Please leave your queries and complaints below, or respond directly to this email.And thank you, as always, for your continued support of my worst instincts and stupidest ideas.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.