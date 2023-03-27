Discussion topics are up to you: I’m looking for burning questions, incisive comments, great recommendations, and truly worthwhile shitposts.
In the last mailbag(s) we discussed the “mellow occult thriller” genre and the end of the Long 2010s and the Idiot CEO. No subject is too irrelevant or too stupid; what are you wondering and thinking about A.I., sci-fi, weird internet mysteries?
Please leave your queries and complaints below, or respond directly to this email. And thank you, as always, for your continued support of my worst instincts and stupidest ideas.
People crave boring normie Q&A: what's all your favorite 'being a dad' content? What do you read and listen to, what's worked and what doesn't? How do you balance writing and parenting? And why isn't there more of a niche dad online content community?
I would really love to go deeper on Hinterland with you/any other readers. Great book, but I was left wondering what the author's alternative vision would be. Hinterland book club!!!
I’m sensing a growing need for human-curated information especially now that a bunch of what’s out there will become recycled chatgpt drivel.
Do you think this will manifest itself? Do you think it won’t, and too many people will be too lazy, and we’ll fall down a spiral of chatgpt summarizing itself forever? Rather, we’ll fall between these two, but where?
I read this piece on an "app as a home-cooked meal" and it made me think about how people see programming now. As literacy in coding languages becomes more widespread, will we see the rise of digital diy or digital crafts? What's happening in this space right now? Link to piece: https://www.robinsloan.com/notes/home-cooked-app/
What's your evaluation of the "virtual celebrity" trend, ie Lil Miquela? I thought it was deeply stupid because it was basically just a cartoon that for some reasons journalists decided to write up in this bizarrely naive way. Was this just early and with some combination of ChatGPT/Midjourney it will become more fully realized?
Do you enjoy Elmore Leonard novels? They feel adjacent to the Dad Thriller movie canon you're building. If so, can you recommend some favorites?
How do you feel about the decision to allow Collegiate atheletes to accept brand sponsorships?
Please talk about the e/acc movement!!
Will the end of zero-bound interest rates force owners of major sports teams *cough* ENIC*cough* to invest in their on field product since they can't count on easy financing for stadiums and TV deals, or will a retreat to safety lead to a retrenchment of the current model of no one spending money unless they have oligarch cash?
Will AI be used to further spread conspiracy theories that sound plausible enough?
Seeking your questions for a Read Max mailbag
Seeking your questions for a Read Max mailbag
Seeking your questions for a Read Max mailbag
Discussion topics are up to you: I’m looking for burning questions, incisive comments, great recommendations, and truly worthwhile shitposts.
In the last mailbag(s) we discussed the “mellow occult thriller” genre and the end of the Long 2010s and the Idiot CEO. No subject is too irrelevant or too stupid; what are you wondering and thinking about A.I., sci-fi, weird internet mysteries?
Please leave your queries and complaints below, or respond directly to this email. And thank you, as always, for your continued support of my worst instincts and stupidest ideas.
People crave boring normie Q&A: what's all your favorite 'being a dad' content? What do you read and listen to, what's worked and what doesn't? How do you balance writing and parenting? And why isn't there more of a niche dad online content community?
I would really love to go deeper on Hinterland with you/any other readers. Great book, but I was left wondering what the author's alternative vision would be. Hinterland book club!!!
I’m sensing a growing need for human-curated information especially now that a bunch of what’s out there will become recycled chatgpt drivel.
Do you think this will manifest itself? Do you think it won’t, and too many people will be too lazy, and we’ll fall down a spiral of chatgpt summarizing itself forever? Rather, we’ll fall between these two, but where?
I read this piece on an "app as a home-cooked meal" and it made me think about how people see programming now. As literacy in coding languages becomes more widespread, will we see the rise of digital diy or digital crafts? What's happening in this space right now? Link to piece: https://www.robinsloan.com/notes/home-cooked-app/
What's your evaluation of the "virtual celebrity" trend, ie Lil Miquela? I thought it was deeply stupid because it was basically just a cartoon that for some reasons journalists decided to write up in this bizarrely naive way. Was this just early and with some combination of ChatGPT/Midjourney it will become more fully realized?
Do you enjoy Elmore Leonard novels? They feel adjacent to the Dad Thriller movie canon you're building. If so, can you recommend some favorites?
How do you feel about the decision to allow Collegiate atheletes to accept brand sponsorships?
Please talk about the e/acc movement!!
Will the end of zero-bound interest rates force owners of major sports teams *cough* ENIC*cough* to invest in their on field product since they can't count on easy financing for stadiums and TV deals, or will a retreat to safety lead to a retrenchment of the current model of no one spending money unless they have oligarch cash?
Will AI be used to further spread conspiracy theories that sound plausible enough?