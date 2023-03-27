Read Max

Mike Konczal
Writes Rortybomb
15 hr ago

People crave boring normie Q&A: what's all your favorite 'being a dad' content? What do you read and listen to, what's worked and what doesn't? How do you balance writing and parenting? And why isn't there more of a niche dad online content community?

M.
14 hr ago

I would really love to go deeper on Hinterland with you/any other readers. Great book, but I was left wondering what the author's alternative vision would be. Hinterland book club!!!

Tyler Berbert
Writes Boiling Down
15 hr ago

I’m sensing a growing need for human-curated information especially now that a bunch of what’s out there will become recycled chatgpt drivel.

Do you think this will manifest itself? Do you think it won’t, and too many people will be too lazy, and we’ll fall down a spiral of chatgpt summarizing itself forever? Rather, we’ll fall between these two, but where?

Jassica Bouvier
14 hr ago

I read this piece on an "app as a home-cooked meal" and it made me think about how people see programming now. As literacy in coding languages becomes more widespread, will we see the rise of digital diy or digital crafts? What's happening in this space right now? Link to piece: https://www.robinsloan.com/notes/home-cooked-app/

Matthew Zeitlin
Writes Matthew Zeitlin's Newsletter
15 hr ago

What's your evaluation of the "virtual celebrity" trend, ie Lil Miquela? I thought it was deeply stupid because it was basically just a cartoon that for some reasons journalists decided to write up in this bizarrely naive way. Was this just early and with some combination of ChatGPT/Midjourney it will become more fully realized?

Blue
15 hr ago

Do you enjoy Elmore Leonard novels? They feel adjacent to the Dad Thriller movie canon you're building. If so, can you recommend some favorites?

Simon Olshan-Cantin
4 hr ago

How do you feel about the decision to allow Collegiate atheletes to accept brand sponsorships?

Rebecca
Writes Away Messages
4 hr ago

Please talk about the e/acc movement!!

Constantly LARPing
13 hr ago

Will the end of zero-bound interest rates force owners of major sports teams *cough* ENIC*cough* to invest in their on field product since they can't count on easy financing for stadiums and TV deals, or will a retreat to safety lead to a retrenchment of the current model of no one spending money unless they have oligarch cash?

Vasudha Shankar
Writes Vasudha Writes Weirdly about th…
16 hr ago

Will AI be used to further spread conspiracy theories that sound plausible enough?

