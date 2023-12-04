Read Max

11 hrs ago

I don’t know exactly how to write this without it being a total bummer but I am surprised there is not more Read Max climate-related coverage. There is a whole scammy, weird world of climate tech, green finance people. Plus, you have COP being hosted in a country that runs on fossil fuels and money laundering, it’s almost too on the nose as far as feeling like an ‘80s sci-fi evil corporation thriller. All that said, I love the newsletter!

Constantly LARPing
14 hrs ago

Most of my HS students have fully shifted to group chats and/or discord as their ways of communicating both with each other and with the world at large. While they obviously still use Instagram (often in DMs, essentially a messaging app) and TikTok, they are using them less as a means to socially interact and more as a passive stream of content. As Twitter and Facebook continue to die off, it seems like this is a return to a more fragmented web of the aughts. How will this impact both the nature of the web as a thing and culture at large? Is it even fair to create this periodization to begin with? And what server or groupchat will spawn this Internet's goatse?

Kyle Foreman
6 hrs ago

At this point in the game do any of the Twitter replacements/clones got the juice? Bluesky feels maybe the closest to me, but I’ve only ever seen one or two main characters of the day on there which feels like a prerequisite for a truly degenerate social network.

The Screed
The Screed
7 hrs ago

For weird futures, I propose the guy who is grew a brain organoid to play Doom: https://www.pcgamer.com/mad-scientist-youtuber-grows-a-rat-brain-that-is-learning-to-play-doom/#:~:text=The%20guy's%20got%20a%20bunch,online%2C%20what%20a%20world).

Also what's up with the whole openAI board thing. Looks like some of the EA leaning members being shifted around have some tenuous intelligence community connections. A ruse to privatize the nonprofit... or something more sinister?

Mikhail Skoptsov
Mikhail Skoptsov
11 hrs ago

What are some of the weirdest Kickstarter campaigns you have ever followed?

Jon Janego
15 hrs ago

What is up with the "effective acclerationism" movement?

Wintermute
16 hrs ago

Dear Max,

My father-in-law only watches capital-A Action movies, heavy on explosions and aggrievement, light on dialogue. He affectionately refers to them in the household as "boom-booms." Things like your Bourne Identities, your Missions Impossible, Luc Besson joints, John Wicks, Matrices, etc. The problem is that he's seen damn near all of them and won't re-watch anything, even if he last saw it 30 years ago. Do you have any obscure Boom Boom Recommendations?

Peter Banks
16 hrs ago

Years ago, I read "The Traitor Baru Cormorant" by Seth Dickinson after you mentioned it on one social media feed or another, and I loved it. Wondering if you ever read Dickinson's followups, "Monster" and "Tyrant," and what you thought about the change in style, pacing, structure, etc.

Vingt-quatre van Damme
17 hrs ago

I've recently started reading Neal Asher's Polity books, and though the tone is very different, the setting has made me start doing a compare-and-contrast with Iain Banks' Culture books. (It has also of course further emphasized the vast chasm between SFnal "AIs" and the currently fashionable LLMs/GPTs.) I'm not sure if there was a question in there?

Oh, also! LinkedIn, the only social platform I'm still on, has become even more aggressively algorithmic and of increasingly less utility to me in keeping tabs on my industry, though of marginally more utility in keeping tabs on hucksters selling courses. Enshittification rolls on!

Dizzy Zaba
Dizzy Zaba
17 hrs ago

Do you think it’s inevitable that our future will include authentic relationships between humans and bots? What moral or ethical questions does that possibility bring up for you? How do we prepare?

Gabe
18 hrs ago

Are you into tabletop games? I am talking board, RPG, etc. Any new favorites or classics you think are absolute must haves?

