I've experimented with "ablating" attention ahead circuits in LLMs to decrease the coherence of their language and style. Something akin to an AI lobotomy. If the correct circuits are identified, it can result in fairly novel language generation and concept creativity. Similar to the RNNs of last decade. Of course, wrangling those outputs into a broader story still requires a human's touch and direction. Which I'm happy to provide for the time being.

I liked this. I'm glad you didn't rule out the possibility that an LLM *could* produce good writing, were the effort expended to make that more likely / the economic incentives there.

LLM intelligence, such as it is, is "spikey" in very interesting ways. Which is to say, the fact that a particular LLM, or LLMs in general, aren't good at a particular knowledge work or creative task isn't necessarily an inherent limitation of the technology. That's not to say they may ever become good at any given thing -- the incentives have to be there, the work has to be done to try to make it so, etc etc.

