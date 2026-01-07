Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pâTrīck :)'s avatar
pâTrīck :)
11h

im assuming at least some of the reluctance is related to the military's increasing reliance on SpaceX infrastructure

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex's avatar
Alex
12h

Twitter seems to have this nebulous stature where it’s incredibly important to the media class and the groypers, but if you try to discuss it outside those spheres it is dismissed as an internet echo chamber regardless of the actual harm being done (CSAM here, white supremacy there, seditious conspiracy, etc). Part of the issue is just that Twitter doesn’t have that many relative users and so the only way these things escape to public consciousness is via screenshots on more popular platforms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Max Read · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture