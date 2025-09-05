Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy Nicholls's avatar
Jimmy Nicholls
19h

A couple of my more neurotic friends broke up a WhatsApp group after one too many meltdowns. Now we have those same squabbles across various one-to-one chats. Glad to hear Twitter's sons have adopted the same model!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Freddie deBoer's avatar
Freddie deBoer
14h

Speaking as an aging millennial I think part of what's happening is that the Twitter vision of social media that millennials loved and that millennials are trying to reestablish on BlueSky is a dying old people thing and there's several layers of weird anxiety about aging and the world passing us by playing into all this. Like, that it's 40-plus year old Yglesias that's a particular point of obsession is kind of telling. This is a middle aged conflict.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Read
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture