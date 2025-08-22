Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wizards Points's avatar
Wizards Points
7h

Excellent piece. As much as I subscribe for the movie recs that my wife has yet to enjoy two years in to getting the newsletter, this was a reminder of why it’s worth supporting your writing. But oof, this is bleak. Off to go hug some friends and then stare into the middle distance for a bit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josh Spilker's avatar
Josh Spilker
7h

seems to rhyme with this crypto townhouse situation: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/william-duplessie-john-woeltz-nyc-clubs-crypto-soho-torture.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Max Read
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture