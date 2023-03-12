Greetings from Read Max HQ! Every week, sometimes on Fridays, sometimes on Sundays, and sometimes … on another day, I pick out some worthwhile and often overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. This week I’ve got:

More of what I’m reading about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

A cool meta Michelle Yeoh movie that isn’t Everything Everywhere All at Once (plus some other old-school Yeoh recs)

A fun collection of women video game-soundtrack composers

What (else) I’m reading about Silicon Valley Bank

On Friday, the tech-industry bank of choice, Silicon Valley Bank, was put into FDIC receivership following a bank run apparently fomented by bad risk management and the venture-capitalist rumor mill. That afternoon I posted a reading-list-cum-explainer based on what I’d been reading as I rubbernecked the catastrophe; here’s an updated syllabus. Nothing is settled yet, as you can imagine, and it’s pretty stupid to write out a list on Sunday when there will be a lot more clarity about SVB and any potential contagion on Monday. But here’s the state of things, as I understand them.

First of all, it seems likely that SVB will have a new owner as of tomorrow. This is the best-case scenario, in which the FDIC auctions off SVB’s assets to a larger bank, which can then begin the process of making depositors whole. Via Bloomberg:

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. kicked off an auction process late Saturday for Silicon Valley Bank, with final bids due by Sunday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter. The FDIC is aiming for a swift deal but a winner may not be known until late Sunday, according to one person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and it’s possible that no deal will be reached, said the people.

The other relatively good news is that it seems extremely unlikely that other banks are in as weak a position as SVB. The first of the graphs below, courtesy JPMorgan analyst Michael Cembalest, essentially shows how risky SVB’s base of depositors was; the second essentially shows how risky their position was:

That doesn’t mean, however, that other banks aren’t potentially in trouble. As I write this, Bloomberg reports that the FDIC has been in talks about setting up a fund “that would allow regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble”:

Regulators discussed the new special vehicle in conversations with banking executives, according to people familiar with the matter. The hope is that setting up such a vehicle would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, said the people. They asked not to be identified because the talks weren’t public. […] The vehicle is part of the agency’s contingency planning as concern spreads about the health of smaller banks focused on the venture capital and startup communities.

(This thread explains why a special fund might be needed.)

Why might those banks be in trouble? Well, (1) while no other banks are in as weak a position as SVB, they still might not be in a great position to weather mass withdrawals, and (2) any time a bank collapses, people get nervous, especially when, say, a number of extremely online investors have been loudly insisting that more bank runs are all but inevitable. A notorious investor-Twitter dipshit named Mike Alfred, for example, has been loudly tweeting “news” about the FDIC taking over First Republic Bank… just a couple days after tweeting that he’d taken a short position on the bank’s stock.

Alfred is now getting mass-reported to the SEC for market manipulation by annoyed Twitter users, so that’s nice.

One particular vector for panic is the podcast “All In,” whose hosts, in particular Mahalo founder Jason Calacanis and Elon Musk lieutenant David Sacks, have spent all weekend tweeting morosely and aggrievedly about how (1) there will be bank runs across the country on Monday and (2) this mess is actually everyone else’s fault, and not theirs. This is a fascinatingly emotional and illogical response, given that by all indications, this is precisely their fault, where “their” is “gossipy, rumormongering, panicking VCs, and especially David Sacks’s former co-author Peter Thiel.” This interesting Twitter thread proposes that a major factor in the run on SVB was social media, which, combined with the ease of digital banking tools, meant that more money was moved more quickly than would have been possible when banking regulation frameworks were first set down (read the whole thing here):

I believe this framework was developed based on the technical limitations of the time period, which is the early 2010s. Recall that companies like Twitter and Reddit and many fintech start-ups were in infancy or did not exist. Digital customer experience in banking was improving, but many people, certainly more than today, still relied on branches to deposit checks, met with their bankers and everything had a lot more friction. And communication innovations of social media were in their infancy. So when setting a framework, it was logical to believe that even if 50% of your depositors were to leave the bank, it would take considerable time to a) process transactions and b) have the word spread, giving these institutions a good buffer and time to recapitalize. But as we just saw yesterday, these assumptions no longer hold, and in some ways, new tech has forced us into a very interesting position. Ask yourself, could the swiftness and awareness of what was happening yesterday happen 10 years ago? We didn't even all have smartphones. The massive risk factor that has become very clear from all of this is what I am calling for purposes of this thread "social media risk".

It’s possible that “ProfessorStam” is slightly overstating the problem. But this extremely long, almost comical tweet from one executive and investor who got caught up in the run suggests that without Twitter and group-chat abilities, this bank run would never have happened (I’m copy-pasting the tweet here because it’s so ugly and weird when the long tweets embed):

Silicon Valley Bank was the main bank for two of our companies, my personal savings, and my mortgage. This is how things unfolded for us: Between 2013 and 2023, all good. Thursday, 9 AM: in one chat with 200+ tech founders (most in the Bay Area), questions about SVB start to show up. 10 AM: some suggest getting the money out of SVB for safety. Only upside. No downside. 10:50 AM: I read the messages in a bathroom break. Immediately cancel the meeting I had. Ask my wife, Tania, to wire all of our personal money out to other banks. Call my teams. Ask them to do the same. One of them, at the dentist, has to stop the procedure and run home. 11:10 AM: We can't get the money out of any of the accounts. For our personal savings, we don't have other bank accounts readily available. For one of the companies, the permissions are not set up to allow such a significant exit of money. We can only get half of the money out. We wire it to Ameritrade, as we don't have any other bank account set up. For the 2nd company, the banking credentials had been changed. I cannot log in. 11:15 AM: Tania gets a hold of another bank we were already talking to, UBS. Ask them to open a bank account pronto. 11:20 AM: I change the permissions for the 1st company. We request another wire out to Ameritrade for the remaining money from that company. We have to wait for the wires to get out. 11:25 AM: After a long wait, I get a hold of an SVB agent. They reset my credentials for the 2nd company. ~12:00 PM: All of my chats with tech founders in the US light on fire with what’s happening. Obviously, we have a bank runoff. Surreal. 12:30 AM: We request two wires for all the money from the 2nd company to Mercury. 12:38 PM: Wires to Ameritrade clear. The 1st company is safe. 12:45 PM: We sign dozens of documents -without reading them- and complete the opening of a personal bank account with UBS. 12:50 PM: Tania requests SVB, via their website, to wire all of our personal savings to UBS. Given the permission settings in place, they tell us that they have to call us. 1:30 PM: SVB is a solid bank. I know their CEO, Greg Becker. Great guy. I figure this is a temporary issue caused mainly by people panicking. They'll recover. I buy shares of SVB at what I consider significantly low prices. 2:09 PM: One of the wires for the other company clears. ~3:00 PM: My chats with tech founders from Latin America start to catch up. 4:05 PM: SVB calls us. Tells us that our savings will be wired the same day, as requested. 4:10 PM: We jump on a plane to fly back to San Francisco. 11:50 PM: We land. We learn that the 2nd wire for the 2nd company hasn’t cleared yet. Worst, the wire to get our personal savings out of SVB is still in the queue. 2 AM: Go to bed. Friday 7 AM: Wake up. Nothing. SVB stock is 60% down overnight. 7:30 AM: Cancel all morning meetings to focus on the problem. ~8:00 AM: Learn that SVB is now controlled by the government. The shares I bought the day before are now likely worthless. I made a mistake. 9:00 AM: Host a town hall with my team. Explain what's happening. Answer questions. All day long: Wait and cope with the anxiety. Help other entrepreneurs. Share what we know. Answer questions from investors. ~4:00 PM: Figure that the money for the company with the pending wire is safe. It will be available as of Monday. Unfortunately, for our personal savings, only a portion is safe. We may recover most of the money. The percentage, however, remains unclear. It may take years. 5:00 PM: Play with the kids. They help me forget about the material world. At night: Reflect. "What did I do wrong?". "Am I good enough to do what I do?" Hug Tania. Saturday: Figure there is nothing of value by focusing on the topic. It’s an externality. We shouldn’t invest too much time thinking about them. Or trying to predict the markets. Time to go back to what we can control: the execution of our companies. Continue pushing forward. Persist. Persist. Persist.

I mean, what do you say to someone whose response to the Prisoner’s Dilemma is “Defect! Only upside. No downside.”? “Investor and entrepreneur” is just not a type of person who is good at collective action, I suppose. (Where did the rumors start, anyway? One potential trigger may have been the business newsletter The Diff, which wrote about SVB two weeks ago.)

Of course, none of this means there will or won’t be bank runs on Monday--but personally, I would feel most safe at banks with the smallest percentage of depositors who are in Twitter group DMs. Either way, one effect of the collapse may not be direct contagion (i.e., other banks tied in some way to SVB), but a kind of indirect shift in banks’ appetite for risk, which would have the effect of tightening economic conditions at a moment when the Fed is already doing a lot of that on its own:

A cool meta Michelle Yeoh action movie that isn’t Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Stunt Woman (1996), dir. Ann Hui

The Criterion Channel has an excellent Michelle Yeoh martial-arts retrospective going on right now, coasting off of her Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once. I haven’t seen everything they’re showing, but I can wholeheartedly endorse Yes, Madam!, a goofy-fun 1980s Hong Kong classic featuring Yeoh and the great Cynthia Rothrock as cops trying to track down a microfilm held by two bumbling thieves with the improbable names Strepsil and Aspirin, and The Heroic Trio, an absolutely lunatic Johnnie To movie with Yeoh and the great Maggie Cheung and literally thousands of fog machines, stunt wires, motorcycles, and cannibal children. (Subscribers will remember I am a huge fan of To’s Election series; The Heroic Trio is a whole other kettle of fish.)

But the big revelation to me from the retrospective was The Stunt Woman, a 1996 film by the director Ann Hui, in which Yeoh plays a character with some very obvious similarities to herself: A working stunt woman who leaves the industry to marry a businessman, only to return, just as Yeoh did in the late 1980s. The first half of the movie is utterly fantastic--Yeoh’s character, Ah Kam, falls in with a charming stunt crew run by Chief Tung, played with a weary charisma by the real-life stunt and martial-arts legend Sammo Hung. She and her newfound family, which consists of a half-dozen other famous stunt workers and martial-arts actors you’ll recognize if you’ve been watching the other movies in the Yeoh retrospective, shake off injuries, yell at the director, bargain with the gangsters funding the movies, get drunk, get in brawls, and wake up the next day to do it again. It’s a wonderful kind of immersive story, matched by lived-in performances; unfortunately, the second half kind of goes off the rails. (Apparently Yeoh seriously injured her back doing one of the stunts, and the script was rewritten to accommodate that.) Either way, Yeoh herself is terrific, and the incredible portrait of life on a Hong Kong film set is worth the strange set of twists and melodramas that finish off the movie. The only other complaint I have is that the quality of the image Criterion is working with is quite bad: Please, someone do an official restoration of this movie so we can watch it how it was meant to be seen!

What else I’m watching:

Jeremy and Rajat have done it again:

A cool radio series of female video-game composers

Among the many things to appreciate about the streaming radio station NTS is its love for video-game music, which just in terms of “what kids are listening to” has to be considered as influential as any oldies (i.e. music made before 2007). I particularly enjoyed last week’s series focusing on the women of video-game music, which, depending on your habits and your age, might send you into a complete nostalgia spiral. The six mixes include the Capcom Sound Team, which swings from the chippy futurism of Mega Man to the eerie dissonance of Resident Evil, and Fromsoft’s Yuka Kitamura, who Never Stops Going In. But my favorite is the one built around June Chikuma, whose smooth drum-and-bass Bomberman soundtrack still sounds incredibly fresh.

What else I’m listening to:

I really dig “Hearts,” the new single (a beatless cover of a L.S.G. trance classic) from the Danish DJ/producer Courtesy, whose Night Journeys was one of my favorite EPs of last year.

