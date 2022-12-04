Greetings from Read Max HQ! 🚨 Alert! After crunching the numbers with our top-notch operations and revenue departments, Read Max has decided to extend the smash-hit “Cyber Week Sale” through the weekend! You have until midnight tonight to pick up a discounted Read Max subscription — and don’t forget that the discount extends to gift subscriptions as well! 🚨

Get 20% off for 1 year

And what better reason to buy a subscription than to read this weekly recommendations roundup, a feature for paid subscribers. This week’s recommendations include:

No music recommendations this week except this Christine McVie playlist I made:

To read all these recommendations -- and to get an email every week with cool, Read Max-suggested stuff to read, watch, or listen to -- sign up for a paid Read Max subscription below.

First, the week in futures: