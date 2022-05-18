Read Max advisory notice: COVID has hit the Read Max headquarters and ongoing newsletter supply-chain disruptions should be expected. All affected Read Max executives, board members, and outside contractors are expected to make full recovery, but until such case subscribers are advised that Read Max newsletter fulfillment may not operate as scheduled.

Between the loss of childcare and low-level illness I don’t think I have the brainpower or attention span to do a full column this week, so I want to try something new for the second newsletter of the week: a reader mailbag.

I have some old emails kicking around that I want to respond to, but I need new reader submissions too: Have any questions you want an answer to? Want to know what I think about something? Need specific action-movie recommendations? Are there things you’ve seen or read that you think I or the Read Max readership would be interested in? Reply to this email (or email me at maxread at gmail), or leave a comment here and I’ll try to answer all your questions on Friday.

Till then, here’s a roundup of things I’ve read and watched and listened to over the last ten days or so.