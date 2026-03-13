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AnonymousBosch's avatar
AnonymousBosch
1dEdited

To simplify the crowd boos metaphor.

"People hate AI art and prefer human art. Under all conditions. Only by obscuring its origins or lying can people be made to choose AI over human."

They may not be able to distinguish what they hate from what they like but that is true of polluted water versus clean water, PFAS contaminated foodware versus clean, GMO crops versus organic...

There is a massive consumer dispreference for this shit! In any other industry that would be end of story! No one wants it, it's poison, just because you can hide poison in food and people eat the poison doesn't mean they want to eat poison!

Fucking lead tastes sweet! Fucking antifreeze tastes sweet! People might prefer them in a blind taste test to a bland cracker and water *IF AND ONLY IF YOU DENY THEM THE INFORMATION THEY NEED AND WANT ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO THEM*

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Kevin Baker's avatar
Kevin Baker
20hEdited

Oddly, there's a direct ancestor to this "experiment" from a century ago. In the 1920s, the literary critic I.A. Richards handed Cambridge undergraduates poems with the author names stripped off and asked them to evaluate the work on its merits. Students consistently preferred the "mediocre" poems and dismissed the "difficult" ones as incoherent. He didn't put it this way at the time, but his later work suggests that removing the names destroyed the conditions under which real judgment could take place, it didn't "reveal" which was better.

The Times quiz repeats the setup but strips even more. Richards removed the author's name but gave the whole poem. The quiz removes that and the surrounding text, reducing everything to a paragraph (or less) floating free. At that scale, LLM prose is genuinely hard to distinguish and human prose is impossible to situate. The whole experimental design, if we can call it that, masks what LLMs truly struggle with, not style on the sentence level, but narrative control over a longer stretch.

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