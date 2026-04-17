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Kyle - 2006 Remaster's avatar
Kyle - 2006 Remaster
5h

There’s a related state, Gear Acquisition Syndrome (GAS). Instead of making music, you spend hours and hours researching the next guitar pedal that will definitely finally let you sound like Kevin Shields. It’s a misdirection where the creative hole in your heart is stuffed full of Things. Most people that know the term probably suffer from some form of it.

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Ben Recht's avatar
Ben Recht
5h

Half-baked question, but isn't there something different when this obsessive technological solutionism is directed at the body? Just from my own experience, coffee forum brain is very different from fitness forum brain (which, by no accident, often devolves into starvation diets and performance-enhancing drugs). I see the clear connections and how both are about control, but there's an odd step from the psychological self-harm of obsessively throwing money at perfect coffee and stereos and the physical self-harm of throwing money at experimental body treatments, no?

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