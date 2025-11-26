Greetings from Read Max HQ! Today’s edition, for paying subscribers only, is our annual GIFT GUIDE, featuring picks from Max, Ari, gadget correspondent Dan Nosowitz and eBay demonic-artifact editor Sam Biddle. Among the selections, priced between $15 and $2,000:

Really good Christmas ornaments

Situation-room maps--but funky with it

Two different, excellent stamps

An actually good-looking Bluetooth speaker

Gorgeous blankets and perfect socks

Fermented tea?? (It’s good)

A whole section of kids’ gifts!

All of that and more--for paying subscribers only!

Not a paying subscriber? On that front, there’s good news: This weekend only, from Wednesday 11/26 through Sunday 11/30, Read Max is 20 percent off! If you act now, you can get your fix of Read Max’s more-or-less twice-weekly writing about tech, culture, media, politics, action movies, forgotten books, objets d’art, and whatever else is on our minds at any given moment. Click below to get access to the gift guide--and to the entire archive of Read Max book, movie, and music recommendations, collected here in convenient lists!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Even better: This offer applies to gift subscriptions! While the two-dozen-odd books and objects offered up below would all make for astonishingly good presents, none of them would compare, generosity-wise, to a gift subscription to Read Max--the perfect present for a wayward cousin, nephew, aunt, in-law, etc. Click below to sew up your holiday season immediately!

Give a gift subscription

And once you’ve subscribed--on with the gift guide.

HOST GIFTS