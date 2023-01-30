The greatest crime series of this millennium, fascinating plane-crash mysteries, and more
Roundup 01/30/2023
Greetings from Read Max HQ! Every week, usually on Sundays, but sometimes, for childcare or hangover reasons, or both, a different day, I pick out some worthwhile and overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. This week I’ve got:
A series of fascinating articles about plane crashes
The greatest crime movie series of the 20th century
A beautiful ambient-tinged folk album for midwinter
If any of that sounds interesting -- and if you want to support Read Max in its continuing mission of explaining the future to relatively normal people -- please subscribe below. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you.
As always, we start with a dispatch from the future:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Read Max to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.