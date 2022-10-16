Greetings from Read Max HQ! Every week, in an effort to bring to the surface books, articles, movies, and music I think are interesting and worthwhile that might otherwise be lost or overlooked in your regular content cascade, I sift through the media I’ve consumed recently and pull out a handful of recommendations for paid subscribers. This week’s roundup is a special spooky edition featuring spooky autumnal recommendations across all categories (plus some normal, non-spooky recommendations of good stuff I’ve encountered).

First, here’s your weekly dispatch from the future: