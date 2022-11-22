Hello readers, and greetings from Read Max HQ! Longtime readers may have noticed that over the last few weeks Read Max has published a tiresome number of words, the vast majority of them in the right order, about the fascinating mixtures of incompetence and malintent currently driving downward spirals at Twitter and FTX. While this newsletter was founded on the key principles of (1) self-sabotaging laziness and (2) sneering contempt for “the news cycle,” the third principle it was founded on was (3) refusal to be held to even my own most basic commitments, so I suppose it was only natural to come to a point where I would “work hard” to “write” about “news stories.”

Anyway: I’ve gotten a very good response to the newsletters I’ve written that attempt to aggregate smart and thoughtful (or, at least, funny) writing about these stories. In the spirit of the “Read Max Report on Web3,” I thought I would create new landing-page posts that collected these past newsletters, plus writing that I myself have done about FTX and Twitter, so that people who are coming to the stories new have somewhere to start.

These posts are part syllabus, part explainer, part a way to put all the iterative writing I’ve done on these stories in one place for easy reference. Since this is an experiment in format and product, I’m opening both of them up to everyone, not just paid subscribers. (If you are a paid subscriber, you’ve already had access to the bulk of what currently appears in the posts.)

Here’s the FTX reader:

Here’s the Twitter reader:

If you like them, please pass them on to your friends and family who you think would appreciate the “somewhat alienating” but ultimately “almost charming” tone of Read Max and encourage them to subscribe.