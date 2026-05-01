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Rebecca H. McCormick's avatar
Rebecca H. McCormick
1d

Thomas Kinkade walked so AI art could run.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
21h

The recovering perfectionist in me is going to steal "reasons that were technically in my control but which I controlled poorly". What a lovely expression of humanity.

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