“An Ideology for Every State,” via @ WoodlouseM

Greetings from Read Max HQ! This is a regular roundup -- a selection of articles, books, movies, TV, and music I’ve enjoyed (or hated in an interesting way), summarized and linked for paid subscribers to the newsletter.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, you know the drill. If you’re still subscribing for free, consider taking the plunge and paying to subscribe. I depend on reader support so I have time to do things like like “call slightly deranged message board guys to ask them about their unlikely Arkansan real-estate empires.” For about the cost of buying me a beer every month, you get full access to the archive and every email I send out.

If you can’t subscribe (or already do), please tell everyone you know about Read Max: I rely on word-of-mouth and social-media shares to find new readers.

And now, a Read Max roundup. It’s been a while since we’ve done, so this is a Giant-Sized Read Max Roundup Special, including comic books, action movies, jazz albums, and more…