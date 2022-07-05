“you can order the cheez it tostada without toppings. giant cheez it” via @ Twinkbride

Greetings from Read Max HQ. Before we start, a quick note: I’m going to do another mailbag edition later this week. Have any burning questions? Need advice? Want to share a crackpot theory? Looking for a very specific recommendation? Reply to this newsletter, or email me at maxread@gmail.com.

Thank you to readers who contributed their strange texts for this week’s column on the “pig-butchering” fraud networks behind the strange wrong-number texts that have been seeping into inboxes across the world:

Since publishing, I’ve seen a bunch of other fascinatingly weird wrong-number touts on Twitter — some with intriguing suggestions of wealth and success…

…some with some immediate and engaging narrative tension…

…and some that I can’t explain at all.

Finally, a housekeeping note: We’re entering the orbit of Vacation Season at Read Max, which means our charmingly irregular schedule will become even more irregular, but also, I hope, even more charming. Paying subscribers will still receive at least one email a week, and we should be back on our regular schedule by August. Please send all questions, concerns, quibbles, qualms, solicitations, ideas, etc., to maxread@gmail.com.

What I’m Reading