You’re reading Read Max, a newsletter about the future. Welcome to new subscribers! This is the weekly Reads post, a roundup of links and recommendations for paying subscribers.

Read Max is an independent newsletter that relies on reader support for its continued existence. Paying subscribers get two newsletters a week, as well as access to Read Max archives and research, not to mention a sense of tranquility and inner strength.

Once again, this week’s recommendations are focused on the crisis in Ukraine, because I’ve been having trouble paying attention to anything else.

Hypothetically speaking, if you asked me to recommend three relatively short articles to read to better understand what’s happening in Ukraine, Russia, and within the global financial system, I would choose these three: