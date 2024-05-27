Greetings from Read Max HQ and happy (?) Memorial Day! As is customary from time to time on special occasions, such as three-day weekends and large transfers of cash out of my bank account, Read Max is pleased to offer a special WEEK-LONG SALES EVENT, in this case called THE READ MAX PAY FOR MY SON’S SUMMER CAMP SPECIAL, during which Read Max subscriptions are a whopping 20 percent off. All subscribers will be offered this discount, which ends June 2!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Welcome to our weekly roundup column, in which I pick out some worthwhile and often overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. For this week’s round-up, I’ve got:

A terrific--and terrifically gonzo--early Denzel Washington thriller that’s somehow set in the Die Hard universe;

a new book about Twitter I really enjoyed; and

a fantastic new mix and some other tracks I’ve been feeling.

If any of that sounds interesting--and if you want to support Read Max in its continuing mission of explaining the future to relatively normal people--please subscribe below for the limited-time special Memorial Day/Camp Payments Due rate. Subscribers get access to these weekly emails and to the comprehensive Read Max Master Lists of Good Movies to Watch and Good Books to Read--as well as preferred pricing on merchandise like the Read Max “EMAIL SUPPLY” caps. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you.

I love to hear from readers who want to recommend a cool book or movie (or whatever!) to me, or from readers who are looking for specific kinds of recommendations. Just leave a comment or drop me a line at maxread@gmail.com.

Finally, please note that I may receive a small commission if you purchase books via links in this email.

Now, the roundup. First, as always, a dispatch from the future: