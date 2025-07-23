Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randall Hayes's avatar
Randall Hayes
3d

"'Regularity,' on the other hand, reminds me, appropriately, of bowel movements."

Which makes me wonder what the opposite of logorrhea is. Logstipation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
werdnagreb's avatar
werdnagreb
3d

Hmmm…I may be an outlier. I’ve unsubscribed from authors who post drivel too often (even with the occasional brilliance). I’m happily paying for authors who post brilliance occasionally and not much else.

(Apologies, I’m not paying for your newsletter yet, Max, but I only have so much money to spend on newsletters each month.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Read
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture